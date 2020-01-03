UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmaker Warns Iran Against Harsh Actions After Soleimani's Assassination By US

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:50 PM

Iran must avoid taking steps that could undermine the situation in the Middle East following the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, by a US strike in Iraq, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Iran must avoid taking steps that could undermine the situation in the middle East following the assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force Commander, Qasem Soleimani, by a US strike in Iraq, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Friday.

"In my opinion, it is important for Tehran to avoid further steps that may swiftly deteriorate the situation in the region, and act within the confines of the law.

And I would not rule out reviewing the entire situation by the UN Security Council," he told reporters.

The lawmaker also gave his condolences to the entire Iranian people, saying that Soleimani was "its loyal son."

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated last year. The US military killed 25 Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria last week, sparking off the siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad. The Pentagon said the strike was aimed to protect US personnel.

