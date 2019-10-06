Russian Lawmaker Yumasheva Refrains From Commenting on Being Questioned by FBI

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Inga Yumasheva, a member of the Russian parliament's lower house and its international affairs committee, refrained from commenting on being questioned by an FBI officer upon her arrival in New York.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Yumasheva had been detained at the airport in New York, and an FBI officer asked her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour, and then offered to continue communication in a cafe in an informal setting.

"I briefed Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov on the situation, and now our diplomats are dealing with it," Yumasheva told Sputnik on Sunday, refusing to provide any details of what happened.

According to Antonov, the Russian Embassy in the US sent a note of protest to the US State Department, demanding to explain the incident.