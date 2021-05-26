Russian Lawmakers Adopt Bill Banning Those Involved in Extremist Activities From Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) A bill on a temporary ban on participation in elections at any level for persons involved in the activities of extremist organizations was adopted by the lower house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday.

The State Duma emphasized that apart from direct extremist activities, people who support extremist and terrorist organizations on the internet, as well as those who finance or provide consultations and other forms of indirect support, will also be considered involved in such organizations.

In accordance with the new bill, the founders and leaders of extremist or terrorist organizations will not be able to be elected within five years from the date of entry into force of a court decision on the elimination or prohibition of such organizations.

At the same time, the State Duma clarified at the Wednesday plenary session that members or other persons involved in the activities of such organizations would not be able to apply for elective positions for three years.