Russian Lawmakers Advocate Reducing Dependence on Foreign Pharmaceutical Producers

The Russian parliament's inquiry commission on the activities of US biolabs in Ukraine has suggested reducing Russia's dependence on the technology of foreign producers of pharmaceuticals in order to encourage domestic production, according to a report obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Russian parliament's inquiry commission on the activities of US biolabs in Ukraine has suggested reducing Russia's dependence on the technology of foreign producers of pharmaceuticals in order to encourage domestic production, according to a report obtained by Sputnik.

"(It is advised) to intensify efforts to reduce Russia's technological dependence on foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers and to forge the domestic production segment of medical equipment, protective equipment, medicinal products and their stocks," the report read.

The commission separately recommended additional support measures for "innovations in the production of new germicides, vaccines and diagnostic tools for fighting infectious pathogens in people, animals and plants."

The report, prepared by the committee within the last year, is scheduled to be reviewed by the lower house on Tuesday, and by the upper house on Wednesday.