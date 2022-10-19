UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmakers Approve Decree On Martial Law In Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Russian Lawmakers Approve Decree on Martial Law in Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

The upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday approved President Vladimir Putin's decree on the introduction of martial law in the Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday approved President Vladimir Putin's decree on the introduction of martial law in the Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that the martial law will be introduced in four regions starting from Thursday.

Related Topics

Martial Law Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Kherson From

Recent Stories

Land grabber arrested

Land grabber arrested

10 seconds ago
 KP Science Agenda to sponsor research and developm ..

KP Science Agenda to sponsor research and development

12 seconds ago
 University of Balochistan holds seminar on 'Nation ..

University of Balochistan holds seminar on 'National Identity, Cohesion'

13 seconds ago
 UN Security Council Welcomes End of Israel-Lebanon ..

UN Security Council Welcomes End of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Dispute

15 seconds ago
 Serious society response needed on breast cancer : ..

Serious society response needed on breast cancer : Experts

16 seconds ago
 Saudi Ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir

Saudi Ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.