Russian Lawmakers Approve Decree on Martial Law in Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The upper house of the Russian parliament on Wednesday approved President Vladimir Putin's decree on the introduction of martial law in the Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that the martial law will be introduced in four regions starting from Thursday.