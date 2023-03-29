Russian Lawmakers Call for End of Religious Discrimination in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Russian parliament's upper house, the Federation Council, on Tuesday called on parliaments worldwide to demand from Ukraine to end discrimination on the ground of religion.

"The Federation Council calls on the parliaments of foreign states, international parliamentary organizations to take a principled position and demand that official Kiev return Ukraine to comply with its international obligations, stop the policy of discrimination against believers and desecration of religious shrines," the council said in a statement.

Russian lawmakers also condemned Kiev's intent to deprive the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of one of its main shrines - the monastery of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.