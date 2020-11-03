Russian Lawmakers Condemn Attack in Vienna, Vow Boosting Anti-Terror Cooperation - Speaker

Russian State Duma members strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna and are interested in further building up international cooperation to combat the terrorist threat, State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russian State Duma members strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Vienna and are interested in further building up international cooperation to combat the terrorist threat, State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said.

"Parliamentarians of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly strongly condemn the terrorist act in the center of Vienna. I ask to convey our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed, wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured. We are interested in further building up international cooperation, including at the legislative level, to combat the terrorist threat," Volodin said.