Russian Lawmakers Criticizes OSCE Human Rights Office's Approach To Russian Election

Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russian Lawmakers Criticizes OSCE Human Rights Office's Approach to Russian Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The position of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)' human rights office on the monitoring of elections in Russia is interference in Russia's internal affairs, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, said Sunday.

"We consider it interference in our internal affairs," Kosachev said regarding the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights' (ODIHR) decision not to send their observers to the Russian election because of the limit on the number of people.

"The one and only goal of the OSCE ODIHR deciding to decline to observe the election was to stir up controversy," the lawmaker told a briefing.

