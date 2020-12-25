Russian Lawmakers Delay Visit to South Korea Amid Soaring Virus Cases - Source

Russian lawmakers delayed their visit to South Korea, set for late December, after the Asian nation saw coronavirus cases shoot up to a record high, a source in parliament told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russian lawmakers delayed their visit to South Korea, set for late December, after the Asian nation saw coronavirus cases shoot up to a record high, a source in parliament told Sputnik on Friday.

"The visit of the State Duma delegation to the Republic of Korea has been postponed.

The delay is related to the worsening epidemic. A new date will be agreed later," the source said.

South Korea has confirmed a record 1,241 cases in the 24-hour period, raising the total to 54,770. Daily cases have risen steeply since late November, putting a strain on the country's healthcare system. A COVID-19 patient died earlier this month while waiting for hospital admission.