UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmakers Denied Visas To Partake In OSCE Parliamentary Assembly - Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russian Lawmakers Denied Visas to Partake in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian lawmakers were denied visas for participation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Vladimir Dzhabarov, said on Wednesday.

The upcoming session of OSCE PA will take place in Warsaw from November 24-26.

"We received an outrageous answer of the head of the Polish delegation to OSCE PA, miss Bartosz, which says that she sees no possibility for participation of representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus in the fall session of OSCE PA in Warsaw,"  Dzhabarov said.

According to the lawmaker, the head of the Polish delegation also said that participation of the Russian delegation in the Warsaw meeting contradicts the principle of solidarity with Ukraine.

He added that this was a direct violation of the 2016 Tbilisi declaration of OSCE PA, which provides for free access to all OSCE events for all participating countries.

OSCE PA is an institution of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe that promotes inter-parliamentary dialogue in order to curb the challenges for peace and security throughout the OSCE area.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Russia Europe Tbilisi Warsaw Vladimir Putin Belarus November 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

1 hour ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.