Russian Lawmakers Deplore Anti-Russian Provocations In Georgia - Draft Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Russian lower house lawmakers condemn continuing anti-Russian provocations in Georgia that lead to further deterioration of Russia-Georgia relations, according to a draft statement posted in the State Duma electronic database on Monday.

"The State Duma lawmakers categorically condemn the ongoing anti-Russian provocations in Georgia and note that the open unfriendly actions by radical forces of that country lead to further deterioration of Russian-Georgian relations," the draft statement says.

According to the draft document, the State Duma, in connection with unfriendly actions by Georgia, recommends that the Russian government consider applying special economic measures against Tbilisi, and submit relevant proposals to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi have been especially tense ever since Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states in August 2008 and helped to protect the republics from Georgian troops that tried to re-establish control over the territories.

The relations further deteriorated after mass anti-Russia rallies were held in Tbilisi in late June this year, resulting in Russia completely banning direct flights to and from Georgia.  

On Sunday night, Georgian journalist Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum," broadcast by Rustavi 2 channel, with a monologue about the Russian president that featured extremely obscene language.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that the Kremlin considers the insulting remarks about Putin aired on the Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 unacceptable.

