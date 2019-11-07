UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers, Deutsche Welle To Continue Talks On Suspected Meddling In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:50 PM

Senior Russian lawmakers met Thursday with Deutsche Welle (DW) in Moscow over alleged meddling in Russian affairs and agreed to continue dialogue at a later date in Berlin, both sides said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Senior Russian lawmakers met Thursday with Deutsche Welle (DW) in Moscow over alleged meddling in Russian affairs and agreed to continue dialogue at a later date in Berlin, both sides said.

DW Director General Peter Limbourg held "informal discussions" with State Duma Deputy Chairman Petr Tolstoy and Chairman of the Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs Vasilii Piskarev, according to the German broadcaster.

"An opinion exchange took place. The dialogue was conducted in a positive atmosphere and we hope to continue it in Berlin," Tolstoy told reporters.

The investigative committee concluded in September that DW had interfered in Russia's internal affairs by apparently tweeting support for unauthorized rallies, and recommended that it be banned from operating in Russia. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has objected to stripping the broadcaster of its accreditation.

