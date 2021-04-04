Russian Lawmakers, Foreign Ministry to Discuss Support of Compatriots After Kiev Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The lower house of Russia's parliament will discuss measures to support compatriots in Ukraine in light of Kiev's new sanctions with Rossotrudnichestvo and the foreign ministry leadership, Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian international cooperation agency, and a number of Russian enterprises.

"We will discuss with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rossotrudnichestvo the measures that need to be taken in this situation so that our compatriots and citizens of Ukraine who want to maintain relations with Russia are not left without support," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that such a discussion should be held with the participation of all Russian parliamentary parties, "each of which has its own experience and proposals for the implementation of humanitarian programs and cooperation."