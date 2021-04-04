UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmakers, Foreign Ministry To Discuss Support Of Compatriots After Kiev Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 09:50 PM

Russian Lawmakers, Foreign Ministry to Discuss Support of Compatriots After Kiev Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The lower house of Russia's parliament will discuss measures to support compatriots in Ukraine in light of Kiev's new sanctions with Rossotrudnichestvo and the foreign ministry leadership, Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian international cooperation agency, and a number of Russian enterprises.

"We will discuss with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Rossotrudnichestvo the measures that need to be taken in this situation so that our compatriots and citizens of Ukraine who want to maintain relations with Russia are not left without support," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that such a discussion should be held with the participation of all Russian parliamentary parties, "each of which has its own experience and proposals for the implementation of humanitarian programs and cooperation."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Kiev Sunday All

Recent Stories

UoS launches Conference on Arabs’ and Muslims’ ..

45 minutes ago

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

2 hours ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

2 hours ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

2 hours ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.