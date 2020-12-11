UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Punish Foreign Agents Collecting Security Data

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Punish Foreign Agents Collecting Security Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A group of Russian lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to the country's lower house that will punish individuals designated as foreign agents with up to five years in prison or a 300,000-ruble ($4,098) if found to be collecting national security data.

The bill proposes to amend Article 330.1 of the Russian criminal code to punish individuals for repeated failure to provide necessary information to be registered as foreign agents who collect military and technological information that can be used to undermine Russia's security in the interest of a foreign state, foreign citizens or persons without citizenship as well as international organizations.

The punishment ranges from a fine up to 300,000 rubles or a monthly pay for a period of up to two years; up to 480 hours of compulsory labor or up to five years of forced labor or a similar prison sentence.

The bill will also punish non-profit organizations and social movements acting as foreign agents for not providing documents necessary for inclusion into the related registries. They too, could be punished with a fine of up to 300,000 rubles or a monthly pay for a period of up to two years; up to 480 hours  of compulsory labor or up to two years of forced labor or a similar prison sentence.

Foreign media that act as foreign agents will face the same types of punishment as organizations for violating rules of accreditation.

In November, another bill on regulating activities of foreign agents was submitted to the Russian lower house. The legislation will allow prohibiting spread of information by or about individuals or entities designated as foreign agents without referencing their foreign agent status.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Same November Citizenship Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Business should be a force for good, founders tell ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

2 hours ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

2 hours ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

2 hours ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.