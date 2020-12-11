Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Punish Foreign Agents Collecting Security Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A group of Russian lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill to the country's lower house that will punish individuals designated as foreign agents with up to five years in prison or a 300,000-ruble ($4,098) if found to be collecting national security data.

The bill proposes to amend Article 330.1 of the Russian criminal code to punish individuals for repeated failure to provide necessary information to be registered as foreign agents who collect military and technological information that can be used to undermine Russia's security in the interest of a foreign state, foreign citizens or persons without citizenship as well as international organizations.

The punishment ranges from a fine up to 300,000 rubles or a monthly pay for a period of up to two years; up to 480 hours of compulsory labor or up to five years of forced labor or a similar prison sentence.

The bill will also punish non-profit organizations and social movements acting as foreign agents for not providing documents necessary for inclusion into the related registries. They too, could be punished with a fine of up to 300,000 rubles or a monthly pay for a period of up to two years; up to 480 hours of compulsory labor or up to two years of forced labor or a similar prison sentence.

Foreign media that act as foreign agents will face the same types of punishment as organizations for violating rules of accreditation.

In November, another bill on regulating activities of foreign agents was submitted to the Russian lower house. The legislation will allow prohibiting spread of information by or about individuals or entities designated as foreign agents without referencing their foreign agent status.