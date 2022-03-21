Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Withdraw Country From WTO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian lower house lawmakers from the A Just Russia - For Truth party and their upper house colleague Olga Epifanova have introduced a bill on Monday that would withdraw Russia from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian lower house lawmakers from the A Just Russia - For Truth party and their upper house colleague Olga Epifanova have introduced a bill on Monday that would withdraw Russia from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Last week, the WTO told Sputnik that it had received a statement of intention to take action against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, including depriving it of the "most favored nation" treatment, from 14 member states.

"In the interest of the protection of national interests of the Russian Federation, the necessity of conducting a protectionist polices, and as retaliatory measures in response to the sanctions pressure and for self-defense, the present Federal bill proposes to denounce the Protocol on the Accession of the Russian Federation to the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization of April 15, 1994, that was signed in Geneva on December 16, 2011," the explanatory note attached to the bill read, adding that it will also declare Russia's 2012 law on the protocol ratification as null and void.

The WTO was created with the goal of liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations among member states. The organization currently unites 164 countries, Russia officially joined on August 22, 2012 after 18 years of negotiations.