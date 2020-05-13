Russian Lawmakers May Ask to Strip NYT, FT of Accreditation Due to COVID-19 Misreporting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Russian parliament's lower house's Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs will ask the Foreign Ministry to take measures against The New York Times and The Financial Times after biased articles on the situation with the coronavirus in Russia, up to deprivation of their accreditation, the commission's head Vasilii Piskarev told reporters on Wednesday.

The Financial Times has claimed that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia was 70 percent higher than reported by the government, while The New York Times alleged that Russia had omitted some 1,700 deaths from the official statistics.

"The commission investigating the facts of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs took into consideration the reports of foreign publications, the New York Times and the Financial Times, which simultaneously published articles on allegedly inconsistent official statistics on coronavirus mortality in Russia with real statistics," Piskarev said.

He noted that the commission wanted to understand reasons behind such publications.

"We have a lot of questions to authors of these publications, which allow fabrications about our country. All collected materials will be checked for their compliance with Russian law and the standards of journalistic ethics. In the near future we will send them to the Russian Foreign Ministry and other authorized bodies for adoption personalized response measures against these journalists up to deprivation of their accreditation in Russia," Piskarev said.

He also said that such publications, based on speculation and not representing Russia's official point of view, were unacceptable.

"In the West, they talk a lot about fake news, but for some reason they easily allow the appearance of such biased reports about Russia in their newspapers," the lawmaker said.