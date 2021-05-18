UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmakers Move To Ban Navalny Supporters From Polls

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:31 PM

Russian lawmakers move to ban Navalny supporters from polls

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Russia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved in a first reading draft legislation that would ban members of "extremist" organisations from being elected as lawmakers, in a move targeting supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Deputies in the State Duma voted 293 in favour of the bill to 45 against with two abstaining, ahead of lower house polls in September and the beginning of a trial to decide whether to add Navalny's network of regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) to a list of "terrorist and extremist" organisations.

