Russian Lawmakers Propose To Ban Transportation Through Country For Polish Trucks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russian Lawmakers Propose to Ban Transportation Through Country for Polish Trucks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Russian lawmakers on Monday proposed to ban transportation through country for Polish road carriers and their refueling at retail prices, according to a relevant document that is available in the database of the parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

The document says that lawmakers appeal to the government to take measures in regard to Warsaw's anti-Russian policy.

"The State Duma lawmakers propose to make changes ...

that will ban the transportation by Polish road carriers through the territory of Russia, allowing the movement of their vehicles from the state border of Russia to the nearest customs terminals in order to recoup trailers or semi-trailers or reload goods onto the transport of Russian carriers, as well as the ban of the possibility of refueling vehicles of Polish road carriers at Russian retail prices, setting the cost of fuel for them at the level of prices of the European Union," the document read.

