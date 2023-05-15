Russian Lawmakers Recommend To Adopt Amendments On Holding Elections Under Martial Law
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The committee on state building and legislation of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Monday recommended to adopt amendments on holding elections under martial law.
"Holding elections, a referendum when introducing a high alert regime or an emergency situation, martial law," the amendments proposed by the committee said.