UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Lawmakers Reject US Media Report About Moscow's Role In Mali Coup

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Russian Lawmakers Reject US Media Report About Moscow's Role in Mali Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russian lawmakers rejected on Saturday a claim made by the Daily Beast opinion website that the country was somehow involved in this week's coup in Mali, saying this ran counter to the Russian policy in Africa.

The US website cited unnamed Malian officers who did not take part in Tuesday's overthrow of elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. They said Malick Diaw and Sadio Camara, the two colonels behind the coup, had returned from Russia just days before they seized power in the West African country.

Mali, which saw another coup in 2012, is being governed by the military junta's National Committee for the Salvation of the People, headed by Assimi Goita, another colonel who had taken part in the annual exercise Flintlock organized by the US military.

"The talk about Russia's involvement in the coup is absurd. First, this is against our idea of international politics, and, secondly, we do not have any considerable interest in this country where the military routinely seizes power," Russian Senator Oleg Morozov told Sputnik.

He argued that Russia had been selling firearms to Mali and therefore had a degree of military cooperation with the country.

He pointed out that the United States, France and Germany have done the bulk of training.

"Finally, since it is another allegation leveled against us by Americans it would be reasonable to ask who benefits from it [coup]? Certainly not us, especially considering that some coup leaders were trained in the US. It looks like a false flag operation: they are blaming us to hide their own role," Morozov added.

Yuri Shvytkin, a deputy head of the Russian parliament's defense committee, said to Sputnik he was surprised by what he called a groundless accusation.

"Our country is committed to non-intervention in other nations' domestic affairs and has cautioned other countries against foreign meddling," he said.

Shvytkin confirmed that Russia had cooperation deals with African countries in the field of defense industry but argued that the pacts were "of an open and transparent nature." He said Russian military academies that trained foreign officers did not have coups on the curriculum.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Parliament France Germany Mali United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

18 minutes ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

18 minutes ago

German trial concerts to probe virus infection ris ..

19 minutes ago

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

27 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

27 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs launched Pakistan's first Busines ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.