MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Russian lawmakers rejected on Saturday a claim made by the Daily Beast opinion website that the country was somehow involved in this week's coup in Mali, saying this ran counter to the Russian policy in Africa.

The US website cited unnamed Malian officers who did not take part in Tuesday's overthrow of elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. They said Malick Diaw and Sadio Camara, the two colonels behind the coup, had returned from Russia just days before they seized power in the West African country.

Mali, which saw another coup in 2012, is being governed by the military junta's National Committee for the Salvation of the People, headed by Assimi Goita, another colonel who had taken part in the annual exercise Flintlock organized by the US military.

"The talk about Russia's involvement in the coup is absurd. First, this is against our idea of international politics, and, secondly, we do not have any considerable interest in this country where the military routinely seizes power," Russian Senator Oleg Morozov told Sputnik.

He argued that Russia had been selling firearms to Mali and therefore had a degree of military cooperation with the country.

He pointed out that the United States, France and Germany have done the bulk of training.

"Finally, since it is another allegation leveled against us by Americans it would be reasonable to ask who benefits from it [coup]? Certainly not us, especially considering that some coup leaders were trained in the US. It looks like a false flag operation: they are blaming us to hide their own role," Morozov added.

Yuri Shvytkin, a deputy head of the Russian parliament's defense committee, said to Sputnik he was surprised by what he called a groundless accusation.

"Our country is committed to non-intervention in other nations' domestic affairs and has cautioned other countries against foreign meddling," he said.

Shvytkin confirmed that Russia had cooperation deals with African countries in the field of defense industry but argued that the pacts were "of an open and transparent nature." He said Russian military academies that trained foreign officers did not have coups on the curriculum.