Russian Lawmakers Slam Ukrainian Idea To Install Monument To Nationalist Bandera At Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:57 PM

Russian Lawmakers Slam Ukrainian Idea to Install Monument to Nationalist Bandera at Border

The idea to install a monument to Stepan Bandera, a late leader of a Ukrainian nationalist movement, close to the border with Russia is a provocation aimed against the attempt to improve relations of the neighboring countries, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The idea to install a monument to Stepan Bandera, a late leader of a Ukrainian nationalist movement, close to the border with Russia is a provocation aimed against the attempt to improve relations of the neighboring countries, a member of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee told Sputnik on Monday.

Ruslan Martsinkiv, the mayor of Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk, wrote on Facebook on January 1 that a monument to Bandera could be erected in the country's northeastern city of Konotop, located just 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) from the border with Russia so that it "looked at the Kremlin." Bandera used to head the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), an armed wing of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) during World War II. While the UPA is banned in Russia as an extremist organization, Bandera is seen in Ukraine as a fighter for the national independence.

"This is obviously a provocation aimed against attempts to normalize relations between Russia and Ukraine. However, the idea of confrontation with Russia is not supported by people living in Ukraine's border regions, so a monument to the OUN leader is unlikely to be popular with the locals. Its fate is most likely to be unenviable," Elena Panina said.

Meanwhile, Oleg Morozov, a member of the international affairs committee of the Russian upper house, qualified the initiative as a hostile act.

"This is a provocative act, aimed at emphasizing hostility to Russia and everything Russian. This is an offense to all the people who were killed by Nazis and their accomplices," Morozov told Sputnik.

The lawmaker added that the installment of a monument to Bandera would be destructive both for relations with Russia and for Ukraine itself, since its citizens are divided over Bandera's role.

