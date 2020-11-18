Russian Lawmakers Submit to Lower Chamber New Bill on Foreign Agents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian lawmakers submitted to the lower chamber of the Russian parliament a bill proposing to label individuals as foreign agents if they engage in politics while being funded from abroad.

"Previously, individuals spreading information of a media outlet labeled as a foreign agent were recognized as foreign agents. Now we introduce a new criterion, that of engaging in political activities related to foreign influence (receiving money or other material or organizational assistance from foreign sources)," the explanatory note read.

Under the bill, people recognized as foreign agents would be banned from holding public office.

Proceedings would be instituted against them for failure to comply with obligations under the Administrative Violations Code.

Lawmakers also submitted to the lower house a bill to clarify the concepts of "a candidate acting as a foreign agent" and "a candidate affiliated with a person performing functions of a foreign agent" in the Russian legislature.

Another bill submitted to the parliament suggests that unregistered non-profit organizations receiving foreign funding for their political activities be labeled as foreign agents.

Under the legislature, these organizations would be obligated to reveal their foreign agent status in all materials and addresses.