Russian Lawmakers Suggest Creating Website to Record Violations Against Russians Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A roundtable held by Russian lower house's Committee on International Affairs on Friday proposed to create a website in Russia , which would contain information about violations committed against Russian citizens in other countries and international institutions' reactions to such cases.

"[The roundtable recommends] to create an internet portal where the facts of violations of Russians' rights abroad, [and] the reaction of human rights defenders and international institutions to these violations will be recorded," the roundtable's draft recommendations said.

The participants also recommended that Russian civil society institutions deepen their interaction with foreign human rights organizations, human rights councils, scientists, civil society activists, lawyers, and the media, among others, when it comes to protecting Russian citizens' rights abroad.

In addition, the roundtable proposed to "initiate the creation of an international human rights organization, which will include human rights defenders from different countries, to effectively coordinate activities aimed at the protection of Russians abroad."

The participants also suggested adding more people to the roster of lawyers who provide legal counseling to Russian citizens abroad.