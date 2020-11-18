UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers Suggest Firing Teachers For Inciting Hatred

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian lawmakers have submitted a proposal to the lower chamber, which suggests making it possible to fire teachers if they incite hatred based on race or social standing.

The draft law suggests amending the labor laws to forbid any incitement of religion-, race-, social-, or ethnicity-based hatred in any educational activities or any calls for actions that go against the Russian constitution.

