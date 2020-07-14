UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers Suggest Refusing Marriage, Adoption To Transgender People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:47 PM

Several members of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament put forward a draft law that would forbid marriages and adoption to transgender people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Several members of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament put forward a draft law that would forbid marriages and adoption to transgender people.

"The draft law stops the marriages between people of the same sex, including those who changed gender, and, correspondingly, adoption of children by such couples," the lawmakers said in a note on the bill.

