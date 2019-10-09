UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers To Abstain From Visiting US After Yumasheva Incident Until US Apologizes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Lawmakers from the Russian lower house, the State Duma, will suspend their visits to the United States in the wake of the incident with lawmaker Inga Yumasheva, Anastasia Kashevarova, State Duma chairman's adviser for media affairs, said on Wednesday, stressing that the State Duma is waiting for apologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Lawmakers from the Russian lower house, the State Duma, will suspend their visits to the United States in the wake of the incident with lawmaker Inga Yumasheva, Anastasia Kashevarova, State Duma chairman's adviser for media affairs, said on Wednesday, stressing that the State Duma is waiting for apologies.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday that Yumasheva had been detained at the airport in New York upon her arrival, and an officer of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had been asking her "obscure and unacceptable questions" for an hour before offering to continue the conversation in an "informal setting.

"

"Due to the situation that emerged during State Duma lawmaker Inga Yumasheva's visit to the US, the delegates corps will suspend visits to the US," Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"business trips to the US will be suspended until US authorities explain officially why the FBI questioned Yumasheva during an hour in the New York airport, and until they apologize," Kashevarova specified.

Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the State Duma's financial market committee, has canceled his working visit to the US, Kashevarova noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest to the US over the incident.

