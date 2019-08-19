Russian Lawmakers to Be Recalled From Leave to Work in Meddling Commission - Duma Speaker

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:34 PM
State Duma deputies will be recalled from their vacations to immediately start work in the commission on interference in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian lower house's speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters Monday
Earlier in the day, the State Duma Council decided to create a relevant commission comprising 12 lawmakers.
"We considered it right for the commission to start working immediately. Lawmakers will be recalled from their vacations," Volodin said.