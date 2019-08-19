Russian Lawmakers to Be Recalled From Leave to Work in Meddling Commission - Duma Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) State Duma deputies will be recalled from their vacations to immediately start work in the commission on interference in Russia 's internal affairs, the Russian lower house's speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters Monday.

Earlier in the day, the State Duma Council decided to create a relevant commission comprising 12 lawmakers.

"We considered it right for the commission to start working immediately. Lawmakers will be recalled from their vacations," Volodin said.