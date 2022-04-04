UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmakers To Invite Nuland To Explain Biolabs In Ukraine - Yarovaya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biolabs in Ukraine - Yarovaya

Deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house and co-chair of the parliamentary commission on US biological laboratories in Ukraine Irina Yarovaya announced on Monday she is inviting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Russia to answer questions on bio-labs in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house and co-chair of the parliamentary commission on US biological laboratories in Ukraine Irina Yarovaya announced on Monday she is inviting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Russia to answer questions on bio-labs in Ukraine.

"Under the order of Chairman of State State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, from the beginning, we aimed at receiving an explanation from the United States officials who, first of all, initially confirmed their involvement in the creation of bio laboratories," Yarovaya said, according to transcripts of her statement in the lower house.

Yarovaya said she had coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry to put necessary diplomatic procedure in place to make the invitation possible.

The lawmaker hopes to seize the opportunity of Nuland's presence in Europe to invite her to provide explanations thereby excluding any excuse that her busy schedule will prevent her from responding to the invitation.

"You know, this is an integrity test because if Ms. Nuland has confirmed (the existence) of laboratories in Ukraine and their involvement then she can answer the questions about what they were created for," Yarovaya added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in March that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Victoria United States March All From Million

Recent Stories

DIG terms students as country's future

DIG terms students as country's future

57 seconds ago
 Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesda ..

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesday

58 seconds ago
 Egypt Allocates Over $60Mln to Buy Wheat Locally A ..

Egypt Allocates Over $60Mln to Buy Wheat Locally Amid Unstable Imports

1 minute ago
 US Cannot Independently Confirm Reports of Alleged ..

US Cannot Independently Confirm Reports of Alleged Atrocities in Bucha - Defense ..

5 minutes ago
 Gazprom Germania GmbH Transferred Under Trusteeshi ..

Gazprom Germania GmbH Transferred Under Trusteeship of Federal Network Agency - ..

5 minutes ago
 Canvas Footwear exports witness 181.89% increase

Canvas Footwear exports witness 181.89% increase

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.