Russian Lawmakers to Invite Nuland to Explain Biolabs in Ukraine - Yarovaya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Deputy chairwoman of the Russian lower house and co-chair of the parliamentary commission on US biological laboratories in Ukraine Irina Yarovaya announced on Monday she is inviting US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Russia to answer questions on bio-labs in Ukraine.

"Under the order of Chairman of State State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, from the beginning, we aimed at receiving an explanation from the United States officials who, first of all, initially confirmed their involvement in the creation of bio laboratories," Yarovaya said, according to transcripts of her statement in the lower house.

Yarovaya said she had coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry to put necessary diplomatic procedure in place to make the invitation possible.

The lawmaker hopes to seize the opportunity of Nuland's presence in Europe to invite her to provide explanations thereby excluding any excuse that her busy schedule will prevent her from responding to the invitation.

"You know, this is an integrity test because if Ms. Nuland has confirmed (the existence) of laboratories in Ukraine and their involvement then she can answer the questions about what they were created for," Yarovaya added.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in March that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program.