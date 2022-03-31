Russian Lawmakers to Prepare Suggestions for Improving Biological Weapons Convention

The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to prepare a package of proposals aimed at improving the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee and one of the commission's co-chairs, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to prepare a package of proposals aimed at improving the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee and one of the commission's co-chairs, said on Thursday.

Last week, the Russian lower house made a decision during a plenary session to create a commission to look into US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The initiative was supported by the upper house as well. The new body will include14 lawmakers, with Kosachev and deputy chairwoman of the lower house Irina Yarovaya being the co-chairs.

"I am sure that my colleagues and I will also arrive at a package of proposals, which will involve perfecting the convention, its mechanisms, in order to prevent any attempt by the Americans and their ilk to sidestep this convention, to violate it, to create new global threats for the entire humanity," Kosachev said after the commission's first meeting.

Meanwhile, Yarovaya said the research done in the laboratories will be considered a threat to Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the international community.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said it possesses evidence tying the US Department of Defense, as well as the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, to the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

The BWC bans the use of biological weapons in war and prohibits all development, production, acquisition, stockpiling or transfer of such weapons.