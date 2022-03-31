UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmakers To Prepare Suggestions For Improving Biological Weapons Convention

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Russian Lawmakers to Prepare Suggestions for Improving Biological Weapons Convention

The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to prepare a package of proposals aimed at improving the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee and one of the commission's co-chairs, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planning to prepare a package of proposals aimed at improving the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee and one of the commission's co-chairs, said on Thursday.

Last week, the Russian lower house made a decision during a plenary session to create a commission to look into US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The initiative was supported by the upper house as well. The new body will include14 lawmakers, with Kosachev and deputy chairwoman of the lower house Irina Yarovaya being the co-chairs.

"I am sure that my colleagues and I will also arrive at a package of proposals, which will involve perfecting the convention, its mechanisms, in order to prevent any attempt by the Americans and their ilk to sidestep this convention, to violate it, to create new global threats for the entire humanity," Kosachev said after the commission's first meeting.

Meanwhile, Yarovaya said the research done in the laboratories will be considered a threat to Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the international community.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said it possesses evidence tying the US Department of Defense, as well as the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, to the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

The BWC bans the use of biological weapons in war and prohibits all development, production, acquisition, stockpiling or transfer of such weapons.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

Japanese Gov't Debt Feared Exceeding $8Trl in Marc ..

Japanese Gov't Debt Feared Exceeding $8Trl in March - Reports

48 seconds ago
 NASA Says Partners Including Roscosmos Making Prog ..

NASA Says Partners Including Roscosmos Making Progress Toward Extending ISS Thro ..

49 seconds ago
 US, EU to Guarantee Green LNG Export to Europe - E ..

US, EU to Guarantee Green LNG Export to Europe - EU Spokesperson

53 seconds ago
 Russia Bans Entry of Top EU Leadership in Response ..

Russia Bans Entry of Top EU Leadership in Response to Sanctions - Foreign Minist ..

55 seconds ago
 NSC communiqu matter of shame for those terming fo ..

NSC communiqu matter of shame for those terming foreign plot a lie: Farrukh Habi ..

4 minutes ago
 OSCE Chairman Regrets Non-Extension of Mandate of ..

OSCE Chairman Regrets Non-Extension of Mandate of Special Monitoring Mission in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.