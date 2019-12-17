UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers To Visit Hmeimim Air Base In Syria In Late December - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

Russian lawmakers will visit the country's servicemen at Hmeimim air base in Syria in late December, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday

"Another Russian parliamentary delegation will visit Syria in late December this year.

But this is not for a bilateral meeting, but to visit to the Hmeimim Air Base and meet with our servicemen ... A delegation of the Federation Council's defense and security committee will go there on December 26-28, if I am not mistaken," Kosachev told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's press center.

The air base is located in the province of Latakia in western Syria.

