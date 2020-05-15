Russian Lawmakers Turn to Prosecutor General Over Articles by NYT, FT - Parliament Panel

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A commission of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament turned to the Office of the Prosecutor General over the articles by the New York Times and the Financial Times about COVID-19 statistics in Russia, the head of the commission told reporters on Friday.

"We studied the articles of these English-language newspapers and found several foreign Russian-language outlets, targeting in part certain areas of Russia, that were spreading the destructive misinformation by New York Times and Financial Times amid Russian audience," Vasily Peskaryov said.

The lawmaker cited MBKH Media, Nastoyashshee Vremya broadcaster and Kavkaz.Realii outlet as examples.

Piskaryov added that several foreign media continued to publish the news for the Russian audience even after officials had refuted it.

"I believe such publications are just as dangerous for the society, so they must be legally assessed according to the Russian laws," the lawmaker said.