Russian lawmakers urge Putin to recognise Ukraine separatist regions

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to urge President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions amid tensions with the West over Moscow's troop build-up.

The speaker of Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, wrote on social media that lawmakers had decided to call on Putin to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as "sovereign and independent states".