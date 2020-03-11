UrduPoint.com
Russian Lawmakers Vote For Criminal Liability For Violations During Constitution Vote

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

Russian Lawmakers Vote for Criminal Liability for Violations During Constitution Vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Russian lower house, State Duma, has adopted on Wednesday in the first reading a bill introducing criminal liability for violations during the all-Russian vote on amendments to the constitution.

According to lawmaker Pavel Krashennikov, one of the bill's authors along with Sen. Andrey Klishas, the legislation is aimed at ensuring the free expression of citizens' will during the vote. Earlier in the day, the Duma gave its final approval to the presidential bill on constitutional amendments, to be applied upon a so-called all-Russian vote, a new practice for the country.

Crimes against the constitutional rights and freedoms in Russia are currently regulated by the Criminal Code's Article 19 and include, among other things, forgery and falsification of vote results. The new bill is to introduce additions to the code, in particular, pertaining to violations during the forthcoming all-Russian vote, with liability ranging from a fine to up to four years in prison.

