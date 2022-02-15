UrduPoint.com

Russian Lawmakers Vote In Favor Of Sending Resolution On LPR, DPR Recognition To Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolution on LPR, DPR Recognition to Putin

The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the resolution will be sent to Putin immediately.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refus ..

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Te ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Cont ..

Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Continue to Hold Them - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Namibia lifts foot-and-mouth disease restrictions

Namibia lifts foot-and-mouth disease restrictions

2 minutes ago
 Norway boosts its troop contingent in Lithuania

Norway boosts its troop contingent in Lithuania

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops t ..

Kremlin Says Nothing Unusual in Return of Troops to Bases After Drills

13 minutes ago
 Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

Governor Shah Farman condoles over MNA's death

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>