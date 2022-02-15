Russian Lawmakers Vote In Favor Of Sending Resolution On LPR, DPR Recognition To Putin
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:04 PM
The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin.
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the resolution will be sent to Putin immediately.