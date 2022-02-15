Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolution on LPR, DPR Recognition to Putin

The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Russian parliament's lower house on Tuesday voted in favor of sending a resolution on the recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics on President Vladimir Putin.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the resolution will be sent to Putin immediately.