MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) There is no requirement for a full quarantine for Russian lawmakers ahead of President Vladimir Putin's in-person address, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Kremlin confirmed that Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly, the country's parliament, on April 21.

"Of course, the question of full quarantine is not considered, after all, we are talking about the Federal Assembly of Russia. What will be the composition is now being worked out, again, in cooperation with the sanitary authorities. But, in any case, the message will be read out in person," Peskov said.