Russian-Leased FIrefighting Plane Crashes in Turkey - Forestry Department

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) A Russian-leased Be-200 firefighter aircraft crashed in south-eastern Turkey, the country's forestry department reported on Saturday.

"While extinguishing a fire near the city of Kahramanmaras, a Be-200 firefighting aircraft rented in Russia crashed.

Rescuers were sent to the crash site. The crew consisted of eight people - six from the Russian team and two from the forestry department [of Turkey]. The fate of the crew members is still unknown," the statement reads.

The Russian Embassy in Ankara told Sputnik it was investigating the circumstances of the crash.