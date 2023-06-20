UrduPoint.com

Russian, Lebanese Culture Ministers Sign Cooperation Agreement - Official

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russian, Lebanese Culture Ministers Sign Cooperation Agreement - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Tuesday she had signed a cooperation agreement for 2023-2026 with her Lebanese counterpart, Mohammad Mortada, with a focus on cinematography.

"Together with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lebanon, Mohammad Mortada, we signed a cooperation program for 2023-2026.

Plans for 2024 include film and cultural exchanges to mark the 80th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Lyubimova wrote on social media.

Lyubimova said that both sides agreed to explore the feasibility of a film co-production agreement and said that she had invited creative children from Lebanon to participate in the International Children's Cultural Forum, which will be held in Moscow from August 10-12.

Mortada, in turn, said the delegation was able to learn more about Russian culture during the visit.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Moscow Russia Social Media Visit Lebanon August From Agreement

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventur ..

Khalifa Fund partners with Bahrain’s Hope Ventures to expand Beban TV show to ..

12 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Reside ..

Ethmar International Holding acquires Lamar Residences on Abu Dhabi&#039;s Al Ra ..

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Thailand

26 minutes ago
 Days to go for Dubai Esports and Games Festival wi ..

Days to go for Dubai Esports and Games Festival with MiniMinter and Abo Flah

27 minutes ago
 ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

ADX delegation concludes second London roadshow

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.