Russian, Lebanese Culture Ministers Sign Cooperation Agreement - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Tuesday she had signed a cooperation agreement for 2023-2026 with her Lebanese counterpart, Mohammad Mortada, with a focus on cinematography.

"Together with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Lebanon, Mohammad Mortada, we signed a cooperation program for 2023-2026.

Plans for 2024 include film and cultural exchanges to mark the 80th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," Lyubimova wrote on social media.

Lyubimova said that both sides agreed to explore the feasibility of a film co-production agreement and said that she had invited creative children from Lebanon to participate in the International Children's Cultural Forum, which will be held in Moscow from August 10-12.

Mortada, in turn, said the delegation was able to learn more about Russian culture during the visit.