Russian, Lebanese Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on November 22 - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib will hold talks in Moscow on November 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"From November 20 to 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon will be in Moscow on a working visit, and on November 22, on this day, Lebanon celebrates a national holiday, the Independence Day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The ministers at the meeting will discuss topical issues of the international and regional agenda, pay special attention to the development of the situation in Lebanon, and substantively consider the development of relations between Moscow and Beirut.

"Russia invariably supports the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Lebanese Republic. We support the efforts of the recently formed Lebanese government," she said.