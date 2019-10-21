UrduPoint.com
Russian Legislators To Take Part In Parliamentarian Version Of G20 - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:48 PM

A delegation of Russian lawmakers plans to take part in a meeting of parliamentarians from G20 countries in Tokyo on November 4, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) A delegation of Russian lawmakers plans to take part in a meeting of parliamentarians from G20 countries in Tokyo on November 4, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Monday.

Kosachev said that the delegation has yet to decide on the level of participation, adding that approximately half the delegations at the meeting will be represented by parliamentary speakers.

"We will decide alongside the State Duma [lower house of parliament] the makeup of our delegation to participate in the P20 on November 4," Kosachev said.

This year's parliamentary summit, unofficially called the P20, is only the second of its kind, with the first taking place last year in Argentina several months after the G20 summit. Organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, it's aim is to discuss ways of supporting the implementation of G20 decisions.

According to Kosachev, this year's main topics of discussion will be climate change and maritime security.

