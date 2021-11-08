UrduPoint.com

'Russian LGBT Network' Added On Foreign Agents List - Justice Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry said on Monday it had added the "Russian LGBT Network" movement into the register of unregistered organizations-foreign agents.

The ministry also included five people in the list of foreign media agents, among them the lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who defended Ivan Safronov.

Other persons added on the list are Valeria Vetoshkina, Maxim Zagovora, Maxim Olenichev, and Elena Skvortsova.

