Russian Libertarian Party's Leader Detained In Moscow Over Unauthorized Rally -Spokeswoman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:32 PM

The leader of the Russian Libertarian Party, Sergei Boyko, has been detained in Moscow over violating regulations concerning the organization of a rally, the party's spokeswoman, Daria Petrushenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The leader of the Russian Libertarian Party, Sergei Boyko, has been detained in Moscow over violating regulations concerning the organization of a rally, the party's spokeswoman, Daria Petrushenko, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ilya Azar, a journalist with Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, and opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, who were detained on Monday evening over an unauthorized rally held in Moscow last weekend, were released.

"The leader of the Russian Libertarian Party, Sergei Boyko, has been detained and taken to the Troitsk police department. He is charged with violating the article 20.2 [of the Administrative Code]," the spokeswoman said.

Unauthorized rallies have been held in Moscow since mid-summer after several pro-opposition candidates were excluded from the race to the Moscow parliament. Around 1,700 people were detained, with investigators opening criminal probes into staging unrest and using physical violence against law enforcers.

According to the city's authorities, the registration was denied due to the candidates' failure to comply with the required procedures, while the opposition candidates view the denial as an infringement of electoral rights.

The election to the Moscow parliament is scheduled to take place on September 8.

