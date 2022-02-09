Russian-Libyan Commission to Meet in April After 20-Year Hiatus - Libyan Oil Minister

The meeting of the Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission on the economy, whose work was suspended 20 years ago, is scheduled for April, Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The meeting of the Russian-Libyan intergovernmental commission on the economy, whose work was suspended 20 years ago, is scheduled for April, Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Oun told Sputnik.

"It is planned that the meeting (of the intergovernmental commission) may take place in April 2022," the minister said.

In December last year, Russia and Libya began discussing a plan to resume the work of the intergovernmental commission on the economy, which was suspended 20 years ago.