UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Libyan, N.Korean Citizens May Be Hit By New Sanctions Prepared By UK - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Russian, Libyan, N.Korean Citizens May Be Hit by New Sanctions Prepared by UK - Reports

The United Kingdom is preparing to introduce its own sanctions after Brexit against foreign nationals, particularly those from Russia, Libya and North Korea, who are determined to be responsible for human rights violations, the Financial Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is preparing to introduce its own sanctions after Brexit against foreign nationals, particularly those from Russia, Libya and North Korea, who are determined to be responsible for human rights violations, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab plans to introduce the new sanctions next month. In particular, London is preparing a specific list of people whose UK assets will be frozen. According to government sources, as cited by the news outlet, citizens of Russia, Libya and North Korea, as well as Saudis involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, are likely to be targeted in the first wave.

The sanctions will take effect after the UK leaves the European Union on January 31.

The newspaper also reported that the measures would ensure the country's leading role in the world after it leaves the EU and settle concerns of it pursuing an aggressive new trade policy.

In addition, the new regime will include the so-called Magnitsky clause from the UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act, which enables UK authorities to freeze the assets of or limit the issue of visas to people who are implicated in murder or torture.

The UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act came into force in the spring of 2018. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was foreign secretary at the time, was one of the authors of the law.

Related Topics

UK Murder Prime Minister World Russia European Union London United Kingdom North Korea Libya Brexit January 2018 From Government Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

6 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

6 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

6 minutes ago

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

6 minutes ago

Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

6 minutes ago

OSCE Chief Reiterates Pledge to Uphold Helsinki Fi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.