Russian, Libyan, N.Korean Citizens May Be Hit by New Sanctions Prepared by UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is preparing to introduce its own sanctions after Brexit against foreign nationals, particularly those from Russia, Libya and North Korea, who are determined to be responsible for human rights violations, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab plans to introduce the new sanctions next month. In particular, London is preparing a specific list of people whose UK assets will be frozen. According to government sources, as cited by the news outlet, citizens of Russia, Libya and North Korea, as well as Saudis involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, are likely to be targeted in the first wave.

The sanctions will take effect after the UK leaves the European Union on January 31.

The newspaper also reported that the measures would ensure the country's leading role in the world after it leaves the EU and settle concerns of it pursuing an aggressive new trade policy.

In addition, the new regime will include the so-called Magnitsky clause from the UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act, which enables UK authorities to freeze the assets of or limit the issue of visas to people who are implicated in murder or torture.

The UK Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act came into force in the spring of 2018. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was foreign secretary at the time, was one of the authors of the law.