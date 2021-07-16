Russian Light Tank Sprut-SDM1 Completes First Stage of State Tests in Black Sea - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The first stage of state tests of Russia's unique light amphibious tank Sprut SDM-1 have been completed in the Black Sea, the Rostec state corporation said on Friday.

"The Sprut-SDM1 tank has passed the first stage of state tests in the sea.

As part of the first stage of sea trials, the vehicle showed high navigability during inspections in the Black Sea and demonstrated the ability to be transported by large landing ships," Rostec said in a statement.