Russian Long-Range Aviation to Get 2 New Missile Carriers in 2022 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Russian long-range aviation will get two modernized strategic missile carriers Tu-160m in 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' commander of long-range aviation, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, clarified that these aircraft are equipped with electronic warfare and modern navigation systems, new weapons, new avionics, as well as the latest means of displaying information on the dashboards for the crew.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the long-range aviation combat training plan was 100% fulfilled last year, and the formations received four modernized Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers.