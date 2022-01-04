UrduPoint.com

Russian Long-Range Aviation To Get 2 New Missile Carriers In 2022 - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 01:17 PM

Russian Long-Range Aviation to Get 2 New Missile Carriers in 2022 - Defense Ministry

The Russian long-range aviation will get two modernized strategic missile carriers Tu-160m in 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The Russian long-range aviation will get two modernized strategic missile carriers Tu-160m in 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"In 2022, 2 modernized strategic missile carriers Tu-160m will replenish long-range aviation," the ministry said in a message, published on the website.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' commander of long-range aviation, Lt. Gen. Sergey Kobylash, clarified that these aircraft are equipped with electronic warfare and modern navigation systems, new weapons, new avionics, as well as the latest means of displaying information on the dashboards for the crew.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the long-range aviation combat training plan was 100% fulfilled last year, and the formations received four modernized Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

30 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake jolts China's ..

30 injured after 5.5-magnitude quake jolts China's Yunnan

3 minutes ago
 Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021

Tibet's GDP grows about 7 percent in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Leather goods export increases 11% in 5 months

Leather goods export increases 11% in 5 months

3 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders expert in blackmailing media: Farruk ..

PML-N leaders expert in blackmailing media: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago
 Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record ..

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

6 minutes ago
 Murray loses in first round of Australian Open war ..

Murray loses in first round of Australian Open warm-up

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.