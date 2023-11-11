Open Menu

Russian Long-range Transport Drone Completes First Stage Of Flight Tests

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Russian long-range transport drone completes first stage of flight tests

VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Russian long-range transport drone TRAMP (transport aviation multifunctional platform) has completed the first stage of flight tests, Russia's RIA Novosti reported on Saturday.

TRAMP, capable of carrying up to 250 kg of cargo over a distance of more than 600 km, was undergoing ground tests. The drone was equipped with a standard engine with a large three-bladed propeller, and standard reinforced landing gear instead of technological ones used for ground taxiing.

The feature of the drone is a large cargo compartment with a volume of 2,650 liters. It allows you to load the dimensional cargo on board, as well as drop it non-stop with a parachute to a given point. The cruising speed of the device is 195 km per hour, the cruising ceiling is 3,000 meters.

TRAMP is a flying device of a classic airplane scheme with a high straight wing and a two-keel V-shaped tail. The engine is located in the front part of the fuselage.

TRAMP can be used for civilian purposes, such as cargo transportation, forest monitoring, and agricultural spraying. Its compartment can accommodate radar, optical, mapping and other special equipment.

The reinforced chassis with large-diameter tires allows it to take off and land on short, poorly prepared sites. It also has a built-in parachute rescue system to save the drone and the cargo in case of emergencies. The drone's design is simple and modular, allowing for easy replacement of the wing, engine, and chassis in field conditions.

Related Topics

Drone Russia

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

11 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

12 hours ago
Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

12 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

12 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

12 hours ago
 Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of fed ..

Nation desires President to 'work as symbol of federation’: Solangi

12 hours ago
 Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as A ..

Van der Dussen steers South Africa to victory as Afghanistan exit World Cup

12 hours ago
 SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's con ..

SC accepts appeals against Pervaiz Musharraf's conviction for hearing

12 hours ago

More Stories From World