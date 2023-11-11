Russian long-range transport drone completes first stage of flight tests

VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Russian long-range transport drone TRAMP (transport aviation multifunctional platform) has completed the first stage of flight tests, Russia's RIA Novosti reported on Saturday.

TRAMP, capable of carrying up to 250 kg of cargo over a distance of more than 600 km, was undergoing ground tests. The drone was equipped with a standard engine with a large three-bladed propeller, and standard reinforced landing gear instead of technological ones used for ground taxiing.

The feature of the drone is a large cargo compartment with a volume of 2,650 liters. It allows you to load the dimensional cargo on board, as well as drop it non-stop with a parachute to a given point. The cruising speed of the device is 195 km per hour, the cruising ceiling is 3,000 meters.

TRAMP is a flying device of a classic airplane scheme with a high straight wing and a two-keel V-shaped tail. The engine is located in the front part of the fuselage.

TRAMP can be used for civilian purposes, such as cargo transportation, forest monitoring, and agricultural spraying. Its compartment can accommodate radar, optical, mapping and other special equipment.

The reinforced chassis with large-diameter tires allows it to take off and land on short, poorly prepared sites. It also has a built-in parachute rescue system to save the drone and the cargo in case of emergencies. The drone's design is simple and modular, allowing for easy replacement of the wing, engine, and chassis in field conditions.