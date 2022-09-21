- Home
Russian Losses In Ukraine Total 5,937 - Defense Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia has lost 5,937 troops during the special military operation in Ukraine to date, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"Losses total 5,937 people," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
