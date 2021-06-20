Russian Low-Cost Airline Pobeda to Resume Moscow-Antalya Flights on July 1 - Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which is a part of Aeroflot Group, will resume flights from Moscow to Turkey's Antalya on July 1, the company said on Sunday.

"From July 1, Pobeda will start flying from Moscow's Vnukovo to two airports in Antalya ” Antalya and Gazipasa Alanya.

Ticket sales for daily flights resumed today," the airline's spokesperson told reporters.

In April, Russia suspended most flights to Turkey over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country popular with Russian tourists. On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air traffic with the country starting from June 22.