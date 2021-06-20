UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Low-Cost Airline Pobeda To Resume Moscow-Antalya Flights On July 1 - Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russian Low-Cost Airline Pobeda to Resume Moscow-Antalya Flights on July 1 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which is a part of Aeroflot Group, will resume flights from Moscow to Turkey's Antalya on July 1, the company said on Sunday.

"From July 1, Pobeda will start flying from Moscow's Vnukovo to two airports in AntalyaAntalya and Gazipasa Alanya.

Ticket sales for daily flights resumed today," the airline's spokesperson told reporters.

In April, Russia suspended most flights to Turkey over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country popular with Russian tourists. On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia would resume air traffic with the country starting from June 22.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Turkey Company Traffic Antalya April June July Sunday From

Recent Stories

World Refugee Day is being observed today

9 minutes ago

Knowledge Platform launches Exam Prep Master for s ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to reopen DXBâ€™s Terminal 1 and Co ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.