Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights to Italy Until End of March Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, said on Sunday it would suspend all Italy-bound flights from March 11 to 31 due to Rome's recent ban on movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company's press service told reporters.

"Pobeda ... is suspending flights from Moscow to Bergamo, Rome, Rimini, Pisa and Treviso from March 11 to March 31, 2020 due to the ban on entry/exit to the territory of Lombardy, Rimini, Treviso and other provinces imposed by the Italian government," the statement said.

Passengers with canceled flights will be offered to choose from two options, either to fly with Aeroflot to and from Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna or to request a full refund.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree on the restriction of movement in the entire Lombardy region and 14 other central and northern provinces amid the outbreak.

Italy has confirmed more than 5,800 COVID-19 cases with 223 fatalities.

Russia has, so far, registered 17 coronavirus cases in the country. Most of the infected patients have returned from Italy.