Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights To Israel's Eilat Over COVID-19 Fears

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights to Israel's Eilat Over COVID-19 Fears

Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, said on Wednesday that it would halt flights to Israel's southern city of Eilat beginning on March 12 after the country's government introduced a mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, said on Wednesday that it would halt flights to Israel's southern city of Eilat beginning on March 12 after the country's government introduced a mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the quarantine for anyone entering the country on Monday, saying that it was "vital to maintain the health of society." Pobeda was previously operating three flights to Eilat per week.

"Pobeda low-cost airline suspends flights from Moscow to Eilat from March 12 to May 12, 2020, in the wake of the Israeli government's decision to prohibit tourists to enter the country over the situation with COVID-19 spread," Pobeda's press service said in a statement.

Moreover, the press service stated that Pobeda would carry out two flights to Eilat on March 12 and March 14 to bring back its tourists.

On a global scale, there are almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy with 10,149 and Iran with 8,042. The total number of global deaths reached 4,284 as of Wednesday, and over 65,000 recoveries have been reported.

